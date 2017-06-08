Natural8.com Officially Signs Kosei Ichinose, Adrian Attenborough As Members Of "Team Hot" And Sai Wu As A "Friend Of Natural8".

MANILA, Philippines, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural8 (www.natural8.com) has officially announced the signing of one of the most famous successful Japanese poker players, Kosei Ichinose and the hottest Australian poker rising star, Adrian Attenborough, to Natural8's "Team Hot".

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520509/natural8_new_member.jpg

Kosei Ichinose has been playing poker as a profession for more than 10 years and is a well respected member of the Japanese poker community. Kosei was also the first Japanese player to achieve SuperNova Elite status playing poker online. Look out for Kosei on the virtual felt on www.Natural8.com and also at live events around the Asian region.

Adrian Attenborough is one of the youngest up and coming poker stars from the land down under. At the tender young age of 23, the Australian poker pro has proven himself a force to be reckoned with both online and live, with over US$2,000,000 in online winnings and almost US$700,000 in live cashes, with over US$300,000 won in the first 4 months of 2017. Look out for the handsome young star in Las Vegas as he tries his luck at winning a WSOP bracelet this summer.

Kosei and Adrian will be joining existing "Team Hot" members, Kitty Kuo, Xuan Liu and Dong Kim to promote Natural8 globally.

Along with the signing of Kosei and Adrian as members of Natural8's "Team Hot", Natural8 has also signed well known Chinese poker player Sai Wu, as a "Friend Of Natural8". The beautiful Sai Wu will be joining fellow "Friend Of Natural8" Wang Zhong to promote the brand within the Asian region. Sai Wu recently took down the inaugural Ladies Championship event at the PSC Championship Macau, proving that not only is she a pretty face at the table, but a crusher as well!

Natural8 poker is the go to online poker website in Asia and is rapidly gaining traction in Europe, with its player base growing daily. The online poker platform offers 24-hour cash games and poker tournaments across a variety of stakes, suitable for all kinds of players. Natural8 has received an amazing response from players around the world, thanks to its well developed software offerings on PC, MAC and mobile, fun games and great customer service. Natural8 also puts their players first with constant promotions such as the current Natural8 Value Added Tournament Leaderboard. Thanks to Natural8, players can enjoy the adrenaline and excitement of poker anytime, anywhere.