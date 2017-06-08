Zaloni Grows Business in Middle East and Asia Pacific

Adds UAE Customers to Client Roster; New Hire Expands Dubai-based Team

DURHAM, North Carolina, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaloni, the data lake company, which established its regional base of operations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2016, today announced the expansion of its regional Middle East and Africa (MEA) team with the addition of new clients in the travel and transportation industries and the hire of Raheel Khan, Zaloni's new regional sales director.

"Building market share in the MEA and APAC regions is a top priority for Zaloni, as businesses in those regions grow and initiatives like Smart City and Dubai Expo 2020 attract investment," said Ben Sharma, Zaloni's co-founder and CEO. "We see great opportunity to support enterprises looking to deploy next-generation data platforms andare working to build our regional team and client base."

As regional sales director MEA, Raheel Khan is responsible for Zaloni's strategic business development and go-to-market strategy in the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific regions. With past leadership positions at companies including Edgematics and Informatica Corporation, Khan brings more than 20 years of experience in providing Information management solutions to large organizations in the MEA region.

"Zaloni has a significant lead in the managed data lake arena, so my goal is to establish our presence and build a strong ecosystem in these new territories," said Khan. "I'm very excited to join this young and dynamic company and I'm confident that Zaloni will become a major player in data lake management in the MEA and APAC regions."

Zaloni, based in North Carolina, offers its full suite of data lake-related software and services via its regional base of operations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Other Zaloni clients in the MEA region include du, one of the largest telecom operators in the Middle East.

About Zaloni

Zaloni, the data lake company, enables data-powered business by helping companies build agile, scalable modern data platforms. Our Bedrock data lake management platform is an integrated management and governance IT hub for data, ensuring control from ingestion through analytics. Our self-service data platform, Mica, provides business users with direct, controlled access to data with an intuitive data catalog and data preparation capabilities. We have worked with our customers to build successful production implementations at many of the world's leading companies. To learn more, visit www.zaloni.com.

