Chubb Global Markets promotes Dominique Largeron to Delegated Underwriting Authorities Manager

LONDON, June 8,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb Global Markets, theLondon-based wholesale insurance division of Chubb, today announced the promotion of Dominique Largeron to the role of Delegated Underwriting Authorities Manager, Chubb Global Markets. Dominique currently serves as Delegated Underwriting Authorities Assistant Manager.

Dominique will have responsibility for overseeing Chubb Global Markets' significant portfolio of third-party delegated underwriting arrangements internationally. She will further develop the strategy for this business, ensuring the continued delivery of well-managed, compliant and mutually beneficial arrangements that place brokers and their clients at the heart of the relationship. She will continue to report to Peter McAdams, Head of Delegated Underwriting Management, in her new role.

Dominique will continue to be based in London and the appointment is effective immediately.

Dominique brings to the role some 20 years of experience in the London insurance market, gained in both the Lloyd's and company markets. She began her career in insurance in 1996, as Insurance Technician at Whittington. In 2011, she took up her first delegated authority role at Hiscox and, since then, Dominique has held a variety of positions, principally in the areas of delegated authority and audit. She held senior audit roles at Munich Re, Sagicor (now Am Trust) and Reinsurance Group of America before returning to the area of delegated authorities in 2014 to work as Delegated Underwriting Authority Manager for Allied World. She joined Chubb Global Markets in June 2015 in her current role.

Matthew Shaw, Division President, Chubb Global Markets, said:

"This promotion underlines the importance of delegated authorities to our underwriting strategy and broker proposition at Chubb Global Markets. With her extensive market experience in both delegated authority management and audit, Dominique is perfectly placed to help us further strengthen and grow our portfolio and I wish her well in her new role."

