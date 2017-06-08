

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) or BNY Mellon Wednesday said it has appointed Bridget Engle as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective June 8.



Engle, who reports directly to CEO Gerald Hassell, also joins the firm's Executive Committee, BNY Mellon's senior-most governing body.



In the new role, Engle leads the company's Client Technology Solutions group, which provides critical technology platforms and applications.



She holds over 30 years of experience spanning AT&T, Lehman Brothers, Barclays Capital, DTCC and Bank of America.



Engle's prior roles at Bank of America include Consumer Bank Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Officer of Consumer Technology and Operations, and, most recently, Chief Information Officer of Bank of America's Global Banking and Markets businesses.



