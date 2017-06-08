NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, June 8, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) will outline keys to 5G network security at 5G World 2017 during the Network Security Focus Day on Tuesday, June 13 at the ExCel, London.Dr. Anand R. Prasad, Chief Advanced Technologist, Executive Specialist at NEC Corporation and Chairman of 3GPP SA3, is chairperson of the Network Security Focus Day, where he will speak about "Progress in standardization to enhance and support 5G security development" at 9:00 a.m. Dr. Prasad has been the chairman of 3GPP SA3 since 2013 and has played an important role as an expert on 5G security.The speech outlines the architecture and protocols for 5G network security, with a presentation covering the impact of 5G security on different parts of networks, services and businesses. Also, the speech will touch on the implications of 5G security on people and society. Dr. Prasad will also provide an update on 3GPP 5G security activities.Moreover, Dr. Prasad will moderate a panel on "Turning network security into business opportunities" on 13 June at 10:30 a.m.For more information about 5G World 2017, taking place from June 13 to 15, please see the following:https://tmt.knect365.com/5gworldevent/