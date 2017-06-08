

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to 2-day lows of 123.79 against the euro and 142.59 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 123.61 and 142.32, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 110.01 and 113.98 from yesterday's closing quotes of 109.81 and 113.84, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 126.00 against the euro, 145.00 against the pound, 112.00 against the greenback and 115.00 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX