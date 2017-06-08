New conference on Digital Optical Technologies joins SPIE Optical Metrology in Munich

CARDIFF, Wales, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The new SPIE Digital Optical Technologies conference - highlighted by the opportunity for a hands-on demonstration of advanced augmented, virtual, and mixed reality headsets - joins the long-running SPIE Optical Metrology symposium in Munich this month. Sponsored by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, the conferences will run 25-29 June at the Internationales Congress Center.

Both events are part of the World of Photonics Congress. Registration includes access to the congress, the Laser World of Photonics exhibition, and other events, including a congress-wide plenary talk by Jörg Wrachtrup, Universität Stuttgart, on the quest for the ultimate quantum machine.

Federico Capasso, Harvard University, will give an SPIE plenary talk on metasurface diffractive optics.

SPIE Digital Optical Technologies conference chair Bernard Kress, Microsoft Corp., has organized demonstrations of AR, VR, and MR headsets from Microsoft, Oculus, HTC, and Sony, the first demonstration available to the public of multiple advanced headsets in a single location. Registered attendees of SPIE Digital Optical Technologies and SPIE Optical Metrology who sign up in advance will be able to participate in the 26-28 June sessions.

Nearly 80 conference presentations in SPIE Digital Optical Technologies are organized into 11 sessions on topics such as digital holography for sensing and imaging, 3D displays, systems design, and components. Along with Bernard Kress, Wolfgang Osten, Universität Stuttgart, and Paul Urbach, Technische Universiteit Delft, are conference chairs.

Four half-day courses will offer career-enhancing training related topics.

The 440 presentations in six conferences at SPIE Optical Metrology will cover the latest research in optical measurement systems, modeling, videometrics, machine vision, and optical methods for inspection, characterization, and imaging of biomaterials. Wolfgang Osten is symposium chair.

SPIE is a co-sponsor with The Optical Society (OSA) of the European Conference on Biomedical Optics, also part of the World of Photonics Congress. Presentations will cover advanced microscopy, clinical and biomedical spectroscopy, optical coherence tomography, laser-tissue interactions, optoacoustic methods, and other novel biophotonics techniques.

Plenary speakers are optogenetics pioneer Ed Boyden, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and lensless-imaging and mobile-health innovator and inventor Aydogan Ozcan, the University of California, Los Angeles.

Rainer Leitgeb, Medizinische Universität Wien, is general chair, and Brett Bouma, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Paola Taroni, Politecnico di Milano, are program chairs.

