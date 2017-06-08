

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar recovered from recent lows against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 82.99 against the yen, from an early low of 82.66.



The aussie edged up to 1.4909 against the euro, from an early low of 1.4949.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7550, 1.0483 and 1.0201 from early lows of 0.7525, 1.0453 and 1.0173, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 84.00 against the yen, 1.46 against the euro, 0.77 against the greenback, 1.07 against the kiwi and 1.03 against the loonie.



