

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 3-1/2-month high of 0.7211 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 1-month high of 79.22 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7197 and 79.02, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1.5614 from yesterday's closing value of 1.5642.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.73 against the greenback, 81.00 against the yen and 1.52 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX