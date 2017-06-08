Leading Data Quality Vendors Vie for Top Spot in Industry Analyst Report

Innovative Systems, data quality pioneer, named #1 in technology and customer satisfaction

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Innovative Systems (Innovative), a global leader in the development and delivery of high-performance enterprise data management and risk management solutions, was named the technology leader by The Information Difference analyst group on their Data Quality Landscape for 2017. Innovative was also recognized for having the happiest customers.

"Innovative's dedication to developing and innovating exceptional technology has earned them the top spot on our Data Quality Technology axis," said Andy Hayler, CEO of The Information Difference. "Their strength in technology and continued commitment to their customers are reflected in this recognition for having the happiest customersof all vendors we reviewed for this report. This is a winning combination for companies looking for proven data quality software and services to help drive their business forward."

The long-established analyst report features 46 leading software vendors in the international data quality market. Vendors were evaluated on the breadth, longevity, and functionality of their technology, as well as market strength and customer base.

"Innovative has long been recognized for superior data management technology," said Brandon Ekberg, Innovative's SVP of global operations. "Our multi-million entry knowledgebases of words, terms, and phrases have been built over 40+ years. This, along with our proprietary matching technology, makes our solutions exceptionally accurate and easily customizable to meet the highest levels of quality required by our clients."

As part of the report's evaluation process, customers were surveyed by The Information Difference to determine their level of satisfaction with their vendor's data quality software, services, and value. Innovative Systems was named as having the happiest customers among all vendors.

Whether helping companies ensure accurate and efficient data quality, customer data integration (CDI), master data management (MDM), or anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, Innovative Systems has been there for its clients since 1968. The company would like to thank them for their continued support in making this recognition possible.

Download the Information Difference Data Quality Landscape 2017 report

Innovative Systems, Inc. is a global leader in the development and delivery of high-performance enterprise data management and risk management solutions. Innovative's on-premise and cloud-based (SaaS) offerings deliver dramatic, measureable improvements in accuracy, cost, and time to production over alternatives.Go to innovativesystems.com or email info@innovativesystems.com.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-data-quality-vendors-vie-for-top-spot-in-industry-analyst-report-300470795.html