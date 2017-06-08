

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The house price balance in the United Kingdom was down in May, the latest survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed on Thursday.



The house price balance declined to +17 in May from +22 in April. It was expected to fall to +20.0. Moreover, British house prices grew at their weakest rate since August 2016.



Price growth appears to have lost momentum in the latest report and expectations suggest a further cooling is likely in the near term, RICS said.



The agency also revealed that the general election, commonly mentioned as a factor hindering activity, is causing some hesitancy from both buyers and vendors.



