LG Innotek Lights up the U-20 World Cup Final

SEOUL,South Korea, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek announced that its 10 watt high-power LED package, 3535G4L series, was applied to the main lights of the Suwon World Cup Stadium, where the final of FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 will be held on June 11th.

High-power LED is a light source that emits bright light with a power consumption of 1 watt or more. It brightens the night as if itwere day time and is used in sport stadiums, roads and factories. LEDs for sports lighting require high reliability to ensure smooth matches and broadcasts.

LG Innotek developed the LED with high reliability using its unique vertical chip technology. This product can light up a stadium even after operating for 100,000 hours witha maximum power of 10 watts. With the lighting design technology of the lighting company KMW, the product was installed in the stadium as the primary source ofillumination.

The company's LED provides an optimal light that allows all players, spectators and TV viewersto focus on the match. This high-quality light has superior color reproduction, optimal color temperature and high lighting efficiency, making it suitable for lighting international matches.

The LED installed in the stadium has a color reproduction similar to natural light with 90 or more color rendering index. Color rendering index (CRI) represents how close the color of lighting isto natural light. Natural light has a CRI of 100.

LG Innotek's LED provides a bright and vivid light with a color temperature of 5,000 Kelvin whileproducingless glare. Generally, with the product, people can watch a night match asif it were being held in the middle ofa sunny day, with the light being softer than bright sunlight.

Also, this LED uses 40% less powerthan metal-halide lighting. In the stadium, instead of 2 kilowatt metal-halide lighting, 1.2 kilowatt LED lighting is used to provide a brightness of 2,200 lux, which is more than the level required by FIFA.

LG Innotek plans to expand its LED lineup for entertainment stages in the future. It also plans to release multi-color products such as a super high-power LED with 15 or 30 watts and RGGB or RGBW products.

A representative from LG Innotek said,"Our high-quality LED lights lets you see the action clearly."

Photo link: http://www.lginnotek.co.kr//upload/editor/2017060883845438.jpg