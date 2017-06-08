Additional Growth Capital for Fastned

AMSTERDAM, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Investment fund acquires 1 mln euro worth of certificates of shares, with an option to increase to 2,5 million euro

Fastned, that is rolling out a European network of fast charging stations where all electric cars can charge, has raised 1 million euro of additional capital through the issue of certificates of shares to investment fund Ballotta B.V.. Both parties have signed an agreement that could see the investment increase to 2,5 million euro by the end of 2018. The newly raised capital will be used to finance further growth of the Fastned network. The investment is in addition to the 7,7 million euro bond issue that Fastned closed just two days ago.

Ballota B.V. is an Amsterdam based investment fund that invests in real estate, stocks and bonds. For her investment of 1 million euro Ballotta receives 100.000 depository receipts of shares of Fastned. The depository receipts of shares of Fastned are listed on the Nx'change stock exchange.

Ballotta: "Fastned caught our eye some time ago. Ballotta believes that Fastned deserves support because they are investing in sustainable infrastructure, are ahead of their market and have a clear vision of where to go. Ballotta is confident that the growth of the number of electric cars will accelerate further. This forms the basis of this investment."

Bart Lubbers, co-founder of Fastned: "I am very happy to welcome Ballotta to our growing group of investors. The market is accelerating and this is reflected in growing interest of investors to invest in our company. This provides us with the funds to expand our network of fast charging stations to countries across Europe."

Background information Ballotta:

Background information Fastned:

Fastned is building a European network of fast-charging stations where all electric cars can charge. We are building stations at high traffic locations along the highway and in cities, where electric cars can charge in 20 minutes. This will provide freedom for electric cars to drive everywhere throughout Europe. As of today, Fastned has 63 stations operational in The Netherlands and is working on expanding its fast charging network to the rest of Europe. Fastned is preparing the construction of fast charging stations in Germany, The United Kingdom and Belgium. Fastned is listed on the Nxchange stock exchange.

Fastned is rolling out its network of fast charging stations in response to the rapidly increasing numbers of EV's in Europe. Car manufacturers such as Tesla, Audi, Volvo, Aston Martin, BMW, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Ford, General Motors, Renault and other car manufacturers are investing billions of Euro's in the development of, and production capacity for EV's. More and more EV's are hitting our roads which drives the need for charging infrastructure. Fastned is responding to this development by building the service stations of the future. Co-founder and CEO Michiel Langezaal: "We are the Shell of the future, only our energy comes from the sun and the wind. For more information go to http://www.fastned.nl/en.

