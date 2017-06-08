

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss jobless data for May in the pre-European session on Thursday at 1:45 am ET. The unemployment rate is forecast to drop to 3.1 percent in May from 3.3 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against the yen and the euro, it rose against the pound. Against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc held steady.



As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0859 against the euro, 1.2495 against the pound, 0.9647 against the U.S. dollar and 113.56 against the yen.



