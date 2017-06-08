

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) announced the company's Management Board is presenting a new corporate strategy, 'Heidelberg goes digital!' - a package of measures for the years ahead with a strategic focus on technology leadership, digital transformation, and operational excellence. Group sales of around 3 billion euros are being targeted with a large number of specific measures in the period to 2022. The company aims EBITDA of 250 to 300 million euros, and a net profit after taxes of over 100 million euros.



The company said its two strategic focal points - - Technology leadership and Digital transformation- are intended to generate additional sales of at least 500 million euros by 2022. The additional operational excellence measures include efficiency improvements. The emphasis is more on streamlining structures and processes, implementing agile production, the current relocation of research and development activities to the Wiesloch-Walldorf site, and the optimization of the logistics wage structure that has been initiated. The company believes this has the potential to cut process and structural costs by some 50 million euros over the next five years.



In financial year 2017/18, the Group is aiming for an EBITDA margin in a range of 7 to 7.5 percent. Heidelberg is targeting a moderate increase in its net result after taxes for the fiscal year.



