AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that after the closure of annual liquefied natural gas (hereinafter - LNG) terminal capacities allocation procedure and conclusion of respective agreements with LNG terminal users, the following LNG terminal capacities were allocated under below indicated conditions:



AB "Achema":



1. LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 5.611.730.000 kWh (with reference conditions: natural gas upper heating value - 11.90 kWh/nm3, LNG expansion coefficient- 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion/measurement temperature -25/0 °C, pressure - 1,01325 bar). 2. Terminal capacity usage period: from the 1st of April, 2018 until the 30th of September, 2018.



UAB "LITGAS":



1. LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 3.529.728.894 kWh (with reference conditions: natural gas upper heating value- 11.90 kWh/nm3, expansion coefficient- 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion/measurement temperature -25/0 °C, pressure - 1,01325 bar). 2. Terminal capacity usage period: from the 1st of October, 2017 until the 30th of September, 2018.



UAB "Lietuvos duju tiekimas":



1. LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 1.531.000.000 kWh (with reference conditions: natural gas upper heating value - 11.90 kWh/nm3, LNG expansion coefficient- 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion/measurement temperature -25/0 °C, pressure - 1,01325 bar). 2. Terminal capacity usage period: from the 1st of October, 2017 until the 31st of August, 2018.



The Company notes that the above-indicated LNG terminal capacities were allocated in advance, i.e. before the start of upcoming Gas Year, lasting from the 1st of October, 2017 to the 30th of September, 2018. The Company at its website shall constantly announce and update the information regarding free capacities of the LNG terminal, which shall be available for booking during the Gas Year as well.



Marius Pulkauninkas, Director of the Finance and Administration Department, 8 46 391 763