AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, 2017-06-08 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) (Euronext Paris:CSTM) celebrates today the 50th anniversary of its world-class research and technology center, C-TEC, in Voreppe, France. C-TEC, Constellium's innovation engine, has greatly contributed to position Constellium as a global leader in aluminium transformation, by developing high value-added products and solutions for today and tomorrow.



During the last 50 years, C-TEC has been the birthplace of more than 600 patent families and trademarks, including breakthrough innovations, among which: the game-changer aluminium-lithium Airware® technology for the aerospace market, a new generation of advanced alloys and solutions such as Securalex®HS for the automotive market, and Aeral™, a new solution for the aerosol market. C-TEC also constantly monitors and evaluates the megatrends that are shaping the next generation of materials, such as the 'aluminization' of the automotive market or 3D printing, and the advent of Industry 4.0.



"Innovation is at the core of Constellium's strategy as it creates competitive advantages for both our business and our customers," said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. "For aluminium to remain the material of choice, constant innovation in close partnership with our customers is required. C-TEC is the driving force to deliver on this innovation."



C-TEC brings together more than 200 high-level specialists from over 20 nationalities, with industry-leading resources and facilities.



"Our C-TEC teams work closely with Constellium's International Scientific Council, gathering several of the world's top material scientists, and in partnership with over 40 renowned universities worldwide. Together, our skilled and experienced scientists focus on harnessing the benefits of aluminium and developing innovative solutions in the shortest possible time to market," indicated Peter Basten, Executive Vice-President Strategy, Business Development and R&D at Constellium.



The celebration of C-TEC's 50th anniversary is taking place in the R&T campus in Voreppe, France, in the presence of customers, scientific partners, as well as political and regional leadership. The campus will showcase some of Constellium's innovative technologies and products.



About Constellium



Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) (Euronext Paris:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.7 billion of revenue in 2016.



