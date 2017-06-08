

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening higher on Thursday after Chinese exports and imports data topped expectations, signaling improvement in the world's second-largest economy. That said, a cautious undertone may prevail ahead of key risk events later in the day.



China's May exports rose 8.7 percent from a year earlier in dollar terms, while imports jumped 14.8 percent, official data showed. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News expected exports and imports to surge by 7.2 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.



The British will vote today in a 'snap election' with the latest polls predicting a narrow victory for Theresa May's party over the main opposition Labour Party. The election would give the U.K. Prime Minister a chance to expand her parliamentary majority ahead of the start of negotiations on leaving the European Union.



The European Central Bank's policy decision is awaited, with ECB President Mario Draghi expected to perform a complicated balancing act on rates as the euro zone recovers. As far as inflation is concerned, a downgrade to the inflation outlook for 2019 remains a strong possibility.



Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before Congress for the first time later in the day to answer questions about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. On Wednesday, Comey recalled nine separate private conversations he had with President Trump in written remarks to the Senate Intelligence Committee.



Asian stocks recouped early losses to trade mostly higher as China reported stronger-than-anticipated trade data and oil prices recovered some ground after steep losses on Wednesday.



Investors shrugged off sluggish GDP data out of Japan and news that North Korea fired several anti-ship cruise missiles off its east coast. The dollar edged up against a basket of currencies while gold extended overnight losses.



Standard & Poor's downgraded the sovereign ratings of Qatar by one notch to 'AA-' and placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications after six Arab nations moved to cut diplomatic ties and trade links with Qatar.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains despite oil prices sliding as much as 5 percent to a one-month low on data showing an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline stocks.



The Dow and the S&P 500 rose about 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent.



European stocks ended Wednesday's choppy session marginally lower even as banks turned in an impressive performance after Spain's Banco Popular was acquired by Banco Santander.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index, the German DAX and France's CAC 40 index all ended down about 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6 percent.



