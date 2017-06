BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) said it took over Fujifilm's coatings and pressroom chemicals operations in the EMEA region, production site in Kruibeke, Belgium.



Fujifilm will continue to focus on supplying total pressroom solutions to plate customers.



At the start of the new financial year 2017/18, as previously announced, Heidelberg adapted the company's structure to its digital future.



