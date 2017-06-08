

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's industrial output for April in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET. Economists expect production to rise 0.5 percent on month, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it fell against the yen. Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, it held steady.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8688 against the pound, 1.0859 against the Swiss franc, 1.1257 against the U.S. dollar and 123.27 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX