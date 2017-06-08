

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in May, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 1.6 percent increase in April. Economists had expected the inflation to ease to 1.2 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco also moderated to 0.8 percent in May from 1.3 percent in the preceding month.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP climbed at a weaker pace of 0.7 percent annually in May, following a 1.4 percent rise in April.



