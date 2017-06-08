RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec ramps up two major SCM projects for production, as client extends lifetime of healthcare project to 15 years

Zwolle - 8th June 2017

RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of semiconductors and advanced microchips, has launched two of its six main Supply Chain Management projects, for the automotive and healthcare industries respectively, into production. The healthcare SCM project has also had its expected production life cycle greatly extended by the client to 15 years from the initial five-year term. The announcement will be made at the company's Annual General Meeting to be held today at the Amsterdam stock exchange.

Reinhard Pusch, COO for RoodMicrotec said: "The entry of these important projects into the manufacturing phase is a key milestone in the further implementation of our core SCM strategy, not least because these projects will, as from now, generate a solid share of our company turnover."

The automotive project, due to yield between €1.2 million and €1.6 million in turnover per annum when ramped up to full production, has just completed the industrialisation and qualification phases and was released for production in early June. Full production is expected to be reached in early 2018 and expected to run until 2025.

The healthcare project, which will generate between €3.0 million and €5.0 million in turnover per annum, has also been released for production this month. While the ramp up is now expected to take longer than initially thought, the production term has been extended from five to 15 years, generating full turnover for ten years from 2022.

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Certified by RoodMicrotec concerns inter alia certification of products to the stringent ISO/TS 16949 standard that applies to suppliers to the automotive industry. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

