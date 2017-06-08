

Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (LON:OXH) is pleased to announce that the sale of OCR envisaged in the 2017 Annual Report has now completed. Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited (and its subsidiary OCRobotics Ltd.) 'OCR', a company in which Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc originally invested when the company was a start-up in 2001, has been sold to GE Aircraft Engine Services Ltd.



OCR has developed a range of snake arm robots, robots in which the head of the snake may be moved along a path and the rest of the snake then follows the path taken by the head.



Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc invested £125,000 initially, and then made additional investments over the years taking the total investment to £310,860 by the date of the most recent annual accounts to 28 February 2017, when it was valued at £1,535,000.



Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc has received an initial payment of £1,356k, with a further £327,500 being held in escrow for 24 months against normal business warranties and an estimated £ 98k of excess cash to be released in 90 days. In line with OT2's normal practice, 50% of both the amount in escrow and the estimated excess cash are being recognised in the net asset value.



Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc will recognise an immediate realised value of £1,569k, compared to the holding value of £ 1,535k as at 28/02/2017 equating to 0.5 p/share gain, and it represents a 5 fold uplift vs cost.



As indicated in the Annual Report, the Directors of Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc will propose how much, how and when the capital is returned, following the vote at the AGM regarding the proposed tender offer.



