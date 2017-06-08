

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Environmental Working Group or EWG, a nonprofit organization working for healthier lives and protecting the environment, has released their 11th annual sunscreen guide, naming the best and worst sunscreens for kids. The group also rated brands of moisturizers that contain sun protection, as well as sunscreens marketed for adults.



According to the organization, forty-six products marketed to children earn an EWG sunscreen rating of 7 to 10, the worst scores for products in this year's Sunscreen Guide.



The group's least favorite kids' sunscreens include Banana Boat Kids Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 100, Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 100, Coppertone Foaming Lotion Sunscreen Kids Wacky Foam, SPF 70, CVS Health Children's Sunstick Sunscreen, SPF 55, and Equate Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 70 among others.



Coppertone's Sunscreen Continuous Spray Kids, SPF 70, Lotion Kids, SPF 70, Lotion Water Babies, SPF 70+, Stick Kids, SPF 55, Stick Water Babies, SPF 55, and Water Babies Foaming Lotion, SPF 70 also include in the worst list. Neutrogena's Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 60+ and Wet Skin Kids Sunscreen Spray, SPF 70+, as well as Up & Up Kids Sunscreen Sticks, SPF 55 are part of EWG's worst sunscreens for kids.



Among these sunscreens for kids and babies, twelve have several strikes against them: oxybenzone, retinyl palmitate and SPFs above 50+, while five have an additional strike for being aerosol sprays that don't provide a thick, even coating on skin and that can expose to potentially hazardous chemicals, the group noted.



Two products score 10 because, in addition to other formulation concerns, the labeled SPF is very different than EWG's estimated value.



According to the group, the Food and Drug Administration does not set any criteria or additional requirements for sunscreen and body care products marketed to children.



