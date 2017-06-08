

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production recovered in April after falling slightly in March, figures from Destatis showed Thursday.



Production advanced 0.8 percent in April from March, when it dropped by revised 0.1 percent. The pace of growth was also faster than the expected 0.5 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial output gained 0.4 percent. Energy production advanced 5.7 percent in April and that in construction decreased 0.1 percent.



Output of capital goods grew 0.3 percent and production of intermediate goods moved up 1 percent.



