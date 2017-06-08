

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) announced that its Ocean Systems business, based in Braintree, MA USA, has been awarded a contract valued at $10 million from the UK Ministry of Defence for the production of two variants, 101 and 102, of the Submarine Countermeasure Acoustic Device for the Royal Navy's submarine fleet.



The SCAD 101 is a self-contained externally mounted and launched torpedo countermeasure. The SCAD 102 has equivalent capability, but is launched internally from the submerged signal ejector. The contract includes effort for design enhancements, development, production, and support services.



