

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) said that it has secured a long-term Framework Agreement with Petroleum Development Oman or PDO for the provision of Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management Support Services for major oil and gas projects.



The Agreement, which is for ten years with an additional five-year option, builds upon a three-year programme of EP+Cm support contract delivery Petrofac has undertaken on behalf of PDO. Future projects undertaken through the Framework Agreement will be supported by Petrofac's Muscat office for technical delivery and to ensure sustainable in-country value is generated.



