

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy increased for the second straight month in May, in line with expectations, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey rose to 48.6 in May from 48.1 in April. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index also improved to 49.6 in May from 48.8 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX