

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Food and support services company Compass Group Plc. (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) on Thursday said that the resolutions relating to its proposed shareholder return by way of a special dividend of 1 billion pounds and the resultant share capital consolidation were passed at the General Meeting held on June 7.



The company noted that following the approval by Shareholders of all of the resolutions proposed at the General Meeting of the Company held on June 7 relating to its proposed Shareholder Return and share consolidation, the share consolidation is expected to occur on June 26 and the payment of the Special Dividend is expected to occur on July 17.



The share consolidation will consolidate every 26 Existing Ordinary Shares of 10 5/8 pence each into 25 New Ordinary Shares of 11 1/20 pence each. The Share Consolidation remains conditional on the admission of the New Ordinary Shares of 11 1/20 pence each to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities becoming effective.



The New Ordinary Shares are expected to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities by or as soon as practicable on June 27.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX