

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased for the fourth straight month in April, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



Industrial production climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 1.1 percent rise in March.



Manufacturing production grew 0.4 percent annually in April, while mining and quarrying production contracted by 6.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.7 percent in April, after remaining flat in the preceding month.



Manufacturing production alone advanced 1.6 percent over month, faster than the 0.8 percent increase economists had expected.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX