EffRx launches Binosto - the first and only buffered solution for the treatment of osteoporosis in two more markets

EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA today announced that physicians in Germany and Russia treating patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis have a new therapy option: buffered soluble alendronate (Binosto). This novel formulation, which is already available in eleven countries worldwide, provides gold-standard fracture risk reduction and offers the potential for enhanced gastric tolerability.1

In Germany, Binosto is marketed by Recordati Pharma GmbH and in Russia by Polypharm. For EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA, who has developed Binosto, the launch in Germany and Russia marks another important milestone. "With the addition of these two major markets, our geographic footprint grows significantly," says EffRx Commercial Director Michael Schmid. "We are happy to have selected two strong and renowned local partners. While the growth of Binosto in our existing markets remains high, geographic expansion through strong local partnerships continues to be a key priority for EffRx to bring the promise of Binosto to patients worldwide."

Data presented at the recent WCO-IOF-ESCEO Congress and published in Osteoporosis International suggest that Binosto is associated with a lower frequency of upper gastrointestinal adverse reactions than reported for conventional alendronate tablets.2 "These data support the hypothesis that Binosto with its unique properties does enhance gastrointestinal tolerability," says Dr. Josef Hruska, Medical Director. He adds, "This in turn may lead to improved compliance and persistence which are known to be problematic with conventional bisphosphonate tablets."

About EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA

EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA is a Swiss-based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing prescription medications for specialty indications. Our lead commercialized product, Binosto (buffered soluble alendronate 70mg) is indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis and marketed in US, Europe and Asia. We strive to address true unmet medical needs and provide improved outcomes to patients with musculoskeletal, genitourinary and endocrine disorders.

About Binosto

Binosto (alendronate 70 mg effervescent tablets) the first and only buffered solution for the treatment of osteoporosis delivers gold-standard fracture risk reduction and offers the potential to improve adherence to therapy. Buffering minimizes the possibility of exposing the esophagus (in case of reflux) and the stomach to acidified alendronate.1 In the EU, Binosto is approved for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis. It is taken once a week as an easy-to-swallow, buffered solution with no risk of a tablet getting lodged in the esophagus. Binosto has the potential to improve long-term patient adherence to therapy, thereby decreasing the risk of disabling fractures.

Disclaimer

Please refer to the official Binosto prescribing information and approved indications, contraindications, and warnings in your country. Please click here for the approved SmPC in Europe.

References:

1. Hodges LA et al. Modulation of gastric pH by a buffered soluble effervescent formulation: A possible means of improving gastric tolerability of alendronate. International Journal of Pharmaceutics 2012;432:57-62.

2. Hruska J et al. Upper gastrointestinal safety with the buffered solution of alendronate 70 mg: post-marketing experience. Osteoporos Int 2017;28(S1):P589. http://www.wco-iof-esceo.org/sites/wco17/pdf/WCO17-AbstractBook.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005021/en/

Contacts:

EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA

Ms. Pamela Saredi

psaredi@effrx.com