Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced the launch of the Logitech® G433 7.1 Gaming Headset and the Logitech® G233 Prodigy Gaming Headset. These headsets feature advanced gaming technologies, including patent-pending Pro-G™ audio drivers, for superior audio performance, in a lightweight, extremely comfortable fit designed to go with you beyond gaming sessions.

"If you're like me and game a lot, having an awesome gaming headset is critical," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. "And if you love music then having a great pair of headphones is also important. Now you can have one headset that delivers the best of both worlds. You can move seamlessly from your PC to your console, and because of the beautiful design, Pro-G audio drivers, and removable boom mic, you can step outside and wear them on the go and have a headset that fits your lifestyle."

High-Quality Audio

Both headsets feature advanced Pro-G drivers made with hybrid mesh materials that provide high-quality audio. The drivers deliver clear highs and lows with minimal distortion. Logitech G optimized the sound quality for analog reproduction and digital USB output, so the sound profile is accurate on any source.

Additionally, the Logitech G433 uses DTS Headphone:X® 7.1 for the latest in high fidelity surround sound. Highly realistic DTS Headphone:X technology accurately replicates 7.1 speaker placement and audio positioning, so you can hear in-game environmental effects and positional audio that game designers intend you to hear, such as how far away enemies are and which direction they are coming from. You can also tune the volume levels for each of the seven audio channels.

Comfortable, Athlete-Inspired Design

The Logitech G433 and Logitech G233 headsets are durable, yet lightweight and extremely comfortable. The Logitech G433 features a hydrophobic, stain-resistant fabric finish that comes in four colors: Royal Blue, Fire Red, Triple Black, and a special Camo Blue, sold exclusively through Best Buy in North America. The Logitech G233 comes in a soft-touch black material with Cyan Blue ear pads.

Both headsets feature sports mesh ear pads that are breathable and can be easily removed for cleaning. The Logitech G433 also comes with a second set of microfiber ear pads, so you get a choice of what material is best for you.

Extremely Clear Communication and Multi-Platform Support

Both headsets feature a removable, high quality boom microphone with a micro pop filter for crystal-clear voice chat and communications. And they both work with PCs, consoles (including Xbox One, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™) and mobile devices. Both G433 and G233 are officially Discord Certified guaranteeing the highest levels of audio and voice clarity.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G433 and Logitech G233 gaming headsets are expected to be available at global retailers in June 2017 for suggested retail prices of $99.99 and $79.99, respectively. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Facebook.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and Console gaming gear. Logitech G is dedicated to providing gamers of all levels with industry leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at www.LogitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

