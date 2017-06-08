Department of Tourism's Gastronomy Trip: Experience Ingredients from The Royal Project and Taste Wonderful Dishes by Renowned Chefs in Thailand

BANGKOK, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Tourism of Thailand recently organized "Gastronomy Trip" to open a new era of sustainable tourism on the Thai's food cultural aspects. Thai and foreign media were welcome to experience Chiangmai's healthy cuisines produced directly from the Royal Project's Angkhang Agricultural Station.

Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports said,"Thailand is now the world's gastronomy hub where Thai cuisine and culture merge, and the "Gastronomy Tourism 2017" project is aimed at introducing Thailand's ingredients to the world. Grown by farmers from the Royal Project Foundation, these agricultural products stem from His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (King Rama IX)'s initiative to bring sustainable jobs to Thai people and cultivate high-quality produce for the country."

During this special trip, participants were immersed in the experience of tasting appetizing and fresh ingredients sourced from Angkhang Station, where cold-climate plants flourish. While getting in touch with nature, participants were able to harvest the knowledge of fungiculture from tribespeople and learn about strawberry farming from the locals at Ban Kob Dong on Doi Angkhang.

Participants also experienced a new sensation of culinary delights, the must-relish of which were local delicacies of Chiang Mai. During this trip, the honored guests were able to taste local specialities from leading local restaurants, such as Yunnan-style suki served at Ban Din Lao Chang and local dishes in Mon Cham, a spectacularly picturesque hilltop farming village. The trip also featured delicious dinners made with fresh, high-quality ingredients grown at Angkhang Royal Agricultural Station, such as portobello mushrooms, trouts, rhubarbs, Japanese pumpkins, and various types of herbs. The delectable dishes were put together for the guests by celebrated chefs Vichit Mukura, Chumpol Jangprai, Surakit Khemkaew, Kongwuth Chaiwongkachon, Thanunya Kaikaew, Nooror Somany Steppe, 1 Michelin Star Chef Henrik Yde Andersen, Vipittichak 'Nick' Pitthayanont, and Kim Yoo-ah.

Gastronomy Tourism 2017 not only offers participants an opportunity to experience Thai cultural tourism but also a chance to enjoy wonderful food made with high-quality ingredients. The Department of Tourism looks forward to receiving a tremendous amount of support from both the private sector and tourists, hoping that people will see culinary travel as a new approach for cultural tourism, which will help foster sustainable development of Thai gastronomy. Individuals who are interested in joining Gastronomy Trip 2017 can contact the Royal Project Foundation via Mr. Maytas Kit-Opas at +6689-449-4274.

