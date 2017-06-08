European Microsoft Dynamics® User Conference to be held 24-26 April 2018 in Dublin, Ireland

TAMPA, Florida, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Communities, the supporting organization behind the User Group for Dynamics 365 & AX (D365UG/AXUG), User Group for Dynamics 365 & CRM(D365UG/CRMUG),Dynamics GP User Group (GPUG), and the Dynamics NAV User Group (NAVUG), announces theirSummit EMEAconference will be held 24-26 April in Dublin, Ireland at The Convention Centre Dublin.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/521020/Summit_EMEA_2018_Logo.jpg

Microsoft Dynamics users rely on user group peers to keep their businesses moving with frequent exchanges that boost knowledge. In the spring of 2018, Microsoft Dynamics users can take advantage of the opportunity to step away from the world of net-centered chat and power real-life growth alongside Dynamics peers in a lively, engaged environment.

The 2017 Summit EMEA conference was held in Amsterdam, Netherlands with over 1,100 attendees from multiple European countries.

My expectations were to see and understand what are the near future developments for AX and Dynamics 365. I was able to understand some really important things. I also wanted to understand a little bit better what AXUG is and that was the case. It gave me the motivation to get more involved. And finally, that was a good occasion to meet people (users and partners). Great experience. - AXUG Summit EMEA 2017 attendee

My objectives were to learn more and have the opportunity to network and meet fantastic people - all three of these were achieved with the fantastic, well-structured agenda, the time given to network and interact with subject matter experts and to talk and get to know liked minded people within the industry and the CRM Community. - D365UG/CRMUG Summit EMEA 2017 Attendee

Those interested in attending Summit EMEA can opt into informational emails found at: www.summitemea.com.

About Dynamic Communities:Dynamic Communities, Inc. is the business management organization that supports technology-centric user groups and associations - providing necessary resources and business operations such as staff, systems and event production. Dynamic Communities is independent from Microsoft; however, the two organizations maintain an intentional close working relationship so that our members can provide a collective voice to Microsoft on user concerns, needs, and requests.