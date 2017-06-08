Abel Noser Solutions Launches Fixed Income Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Product for Portfolio Managers, Traders, and Compliance Officers

First-of-its-Kind Fixed Income TCA Product Identifies Lost Portfolio Returns

NEW YORK, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Abel Noser Solutions, the global leader in Transaction Cost Analysis ("TCA") in equities, preferreds, FX and futures, is pleased to announce coverage of a new asset class: fixed income. This offering complements Abel Noser Solutions' existing suite of post-trade products and makes Abel Noser Solutions unique as a vendor of worldwide, multi-asset trade analysis.

With comprehensive and detailed market data and a large universe of clients who manage fixed income assets, Abel Noser Solutions is poised to deliver the same level of superior technology, methodology and consultancy services that the institutional investor community has expected over the firm's three decades of analyzing trades. From customized reporting to higher level executive summary views, fixed income TCA provides clients with clarity into the cost of their trades, best execution analysis and best practices. Further, Abel Noser Solutions' spread based methodology and peer benchmarking offers institutions a relative view versus other bond participants trading similar securities. All of this functionality and analysis is offered on one platform and is consistent with clients requesting centralized software services when analyzing trading across multiple asset classes.

"Fixed income TCA presents challenges not found in other asset classes, particularly in price discovery," said Ted Morgan CEO, Abel Noser Holdings. "It is not a transparent market-there is no consolidated 'tape.' Dealers do not publish quotes or traded volume to the public. There's a reason that fixed income TCA has not taken off before now."

"But after an early start working with clients on special projects in this asset class, we now believe that this is the perfect time to launch this product to the entire marketplace," continued Mr. Morgan. "After conducting an extensive listening tour over the past six months, this product request was the overwhelming favorite among our client base."

Peter Weiler, President of Abel Noser Solutions added, "Given the increased regulatory environment, not only in fixed income but in other asset classes, in addition to greater transparency in an area that was very opaque, we see this product assisting traders, portfolio managers and compliance officers to manage their trading costs while helping them with their fiduciary responsibilities."

About Abel Noser Solutions

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. Spun out of Abel Noser LLC (a broker dealer) in 2007, Abel Noser Solutions has continued the analytic work of its sister company who pioneered trade cost analysis over three decades ago. With over 500 clients worldwide, Abel Noser Solutions offers software solutions, along with consultative and bespoke services in the areas of trade analytics, compliance and trade surveillance. Clients subscribe to the company's TCA and compliance products through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances.

