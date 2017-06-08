Aptuit Announces Strategic Provider Agreement with Regulus Therapeutics

GREENWICH, Connecticut, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Provides range of discovery, CMC and non-clinical services

Dr. Jonathan Goldman, CEO, Aptuit LLC, announced a strategic provider relationship between Aptuit, a leading Partnership Research Organization, and Regulus Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq:RGLS), an innovative biopharmaceutical company. The agreement includes a broad range of discovery and development services to support Regulus programs targeting microRNAs.

Dr. Goldman stated, "Aptuit provides high quality standalone and integrated solutions in the target to candidate, and candidate to IND phases of development. Our scientific expertise and high standards in chemistry and biology improve the probability of success.In addition, our scale and fully integrated end to end approach reduces timeline and costs, and are an excellent fit with Regulus focus on microRNA.We believe our support will allow Regulus to rapidly progress more programs in parallel."

Dr. Timothy Wright, Regulus Chief R&D Officer, added: "Aptuit is recognized as a leading integrated service provider in the discovery and development space. We are delighted to engage Aptuit across multiple service areas to accelerate the progress of our most promising microRNA programs, achieving anticipated milestones and driving efficiency."

Dr. Goldman concluded, "Our mission is to help discover and develop new medicines with outstanding quality and world class scientific problem solving. Aptuit is committed to being the best-in-class provider of fully integrated drug discovery and development services, supported by a culture of scientific excellence and innovation."

About Aptuit

Aptuit provides the most complete set of integrated early discovery to mid-phase drug development services in the pharmaceutical industry including Drug Design & Discovery, API Development and Manufacture, Solid State Chemistry, CMC, Preclinical and IND enabling GLP/GMP programs. Fully integrated drug discovery & development services are available from our facilities in the UK, Italy, and Switzerland.

Aptuit Holdings, LLC is partnered with Welsh, Carson, and Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company leading the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a well-balanced microRNA therapeutics pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate to retain its leadership in the microRNA field. Regulus is advancing several programs in renal, hepatic and central nervous systems diseases, both independently and with our strategic alliance partners, Sanofi and AstraZeneca. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA.

