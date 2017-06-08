On 15.12.2016 Tallinn Circuit Court ruled to leave unchanged Harju County Court's ruling of 29.04.2015. Harju County Court convicted Selver AS, a subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS (stock announcement 16.12.2016). Selver AS, being convinced that they have not contravened the law, appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.



Yesterday, on 7.06.2017, Supreme Court informed Selver AS that it will not accept for review Selver AS' appeal. Therefore, Tallinn Circuit Court's and Harju County Court's earlier rulings entered into force on 7.06.2017. The ruling of the Supreme Court was unexpected as Selver AS is continuously convinced that it has not entered into any cartel agreements but Selver AS will fulfil its obligations in accordance with the court rulings.



Raul Puusepp Chairman of the Board Phone +372 731 5000