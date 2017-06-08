LONDON, 2017-06-08 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading global provider of Digital Workspace software and Human Capital Management, announced today that its room and desk booking, space management and space utilisation software have been awarded a place on the Cloud Software Services, part of the G-Cloud 9 Framework.



In 2011, the UK government established a "Cloud First" approach to IT, mandating that central government purchases IT services through the cloud. The G-Cloud Programme is focused on introducing Cloud ICT services into government departments, local authorities and the wider public sector. Public sector organisations can call off the services listed on the Digital Marketplace without needing to go through a full tender process.



Asure Software's cloud-based suite of workspace solutions helps organisations achieve efficiency goals when it comes to reducing manual processes, increasing productivity, enabling workflows and meeting the needs of the mobile workforce. The workspace solutions included in the G-Cloud 9 Framework are:



-- Resource Scheduler: Desk and resource booking solution. -- SmartView: Space occupancy and utilisation solution -- SmartMove: Space, assets and people - the move management solution.



Asure CEO Pat Goepel said, "Asure is delighted to be awarded a place on the G-Cloud framework, supporting the UK public sector with the roll out of the agile working programmes." Goepel continued, "Our AsureSpace cloud platform is the ideal solution for building organisations of the future. Asure Software is looking forward to working with the UK government and to improve the efficiency of managing people and space along with delivering a productive workspace for their stakeholders."



About Asure



Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers intuitive and innovative technologies that enable companies of all sizes and complexities to operate more efficiently, building companies of the future. Our cloud platform has helped more than 8,000 clients worldwide to better manage their people and space for a mobile, digital, multi-generational, and global organization. Asure Software's suite of solutions range from HCM workforce management solutions, time and attendance to workspace asset optimization and meeting room management solutions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.



