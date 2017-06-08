

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Thursday.



The greenback edged down to 1.2969 against the pound, 1.1269 against the euro and 0.9640 against the franc, from its early highs of 1.2950, 1.1247 and 0.9655, respectively.



Reversing from an early 2-day high of 110.01 against the Japanese yen, the greenback dropped to 109.38.



The greenback pared gains to 0.7554 against the aussie and 1.3504 against the loonie, from its early highs of 0.7525 and 1.3521, respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 108.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the franc, 1.32 against the pound, 1.14 against the euro, 1.32 against the loonie and 0.74 against the kiwi.



