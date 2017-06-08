Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group / Dividend Declaration Cherkizovo Group Completes Payment of Dividends for 2016 08-Jun-2017 / 08:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Cherkizovo Group Completes Payment of Dividends for 2016* *Moscow, Russia - 8 June 2017 - PJSC Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE),* *the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, announces the completion of dividend payment for the full year 2016. The total dividends accrued amount to RUB 600,105,501.45. * In accordance with the resolution adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 11 April, 2017, dividends, based on the Group's performance for full year 2016, in the amount of RUB 600,105,501.45, representing RUB 13.65 per ordinary share, were paid out to the shareholders of record as of 1 May, 2017. Three (3) Cherkizovo Group GDRs correspond to two (2) ordinary shares. Record Date: 1 May, 2017 Payment date for nominees: Not later than 17 May, 2017 Payment date for all other shareholders: Not later than 7 June, 2017 The dividends were paid through Cherkizovo Group's depositary bank, The Bank of New York International Nominees, located at One Wall Street, NY 10286, New York, USA. For information about Cherkizovo Group's dividend policy please go to Group's website [1]. *For more information please visit* www.cherkizovo.com [2] *or contact* *Cherkizovo Group* *Dmitry Mironov* Head of Investor Relations +7 (495) 660 2440 ext. 15962 d.mironov@cherkizovo.com *About Cherkizovo Group* *Cherkizovo Group* is the largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in the poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses eight full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, six meat processing plants, eight feed mills and more than 287,000 hectares of agricultural land. In 2016, Cherkizovo Group produced 903,000 tonnes of meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has consistently delivered stable, long-term sales growth and profitability. The Group's consolidated revenue reached RUB 82.4 billion in 2016. Cherkizovo Group shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX). The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Cherkizovo Group Lesnaya str. 5B, White Square Office Center, 12th 125047 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 660-24-40 Fax: +7 495 788-32-32 E-mail: info@cherkizovo.com Internet: www.cherkizovo.com ISIN: US1641452032 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London, Moscow Category Code: DIV TIDM: CHE Sequence No.: 4279 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 581479 08-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ca1ef1e1ec6ade31aab13a2d713fa72c&application_id=581479&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d955b77526eb1c59db5eedf97f1240a9&application_id=581479&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

