

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in May, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in May. The rate was forecast to fall to 3.1 percent from April's initially estimated 3.3 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 3.1 percent in May from 3.3 percent in April.



The number of unemployed decreased by 6,549 from previous month to 139,778 in May.



The unemployment rate among youth aged below 24, fell to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent in the previous month.



