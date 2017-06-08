On April 27, 2017, the shares in Caperio Holding AB were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Advania Holding AB. On May 31, 2017, Advania Holding AB published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that Advania Holding AB holds 94.2 percent of the shares and votes in Caperio Holding AB and that the offer was declared unconditional. At the same time, the acceptance period for the offer was extended up to and including June 12, 2017.



Today, on 8 June, 2017, Caperio Holding AB published a press release with information regarding that the company has decided to apply for delisting from First North. On the same day, such an application was submitted to Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company has applied to have its financial instruments removed from First North.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Caperio Holding AB (CAPE, ISIN code SE0002692871, order book ID 30964) shall be given observation status also with reference to the above circumstance.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.