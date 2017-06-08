sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,003 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0J3GB ISIN: GB00B142P698 Ticker-Symbol: D9A 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAST RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VAST RESOURCES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VAST RESOURCES PLC
VAST RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VAST RESOURCES PLC0,0030,00 %