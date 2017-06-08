HNA Group's Brightness Action Campaign Launched in Yunan Region

BEIJING, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HNA Group, a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics, and financial services, today announced the successful completion of 165 eyesight recovery operations during a week-long initiative as part of its Brightness Action program. This is the first time the campaign to prevent and treat blindness in underserved communities, which is celebrating its thirteenth year, was held in the Yunan region in China.

The medical team that performed the cataract surgeries was led by well-respected Chinese ophthalmologists Hao Yansheng and Zheng Ke, and included 12 medical staff members and more than 30 HNA 'Little Red Bean' volunteers. Along with the surgery, patients also received glasses and a financial contribution toward living expenses.The campaign was held in two locations in the Yunan region, Lijiang City and Shangri-La in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

"Social responsibility has been embedded in HNA Group's corporate culture and core principles since its founding," said Gao Jian, Chief Operating Officer of HNA Group. "Since 2004, our Brightness Action charity campaign has helped thousands of people see the light again. We are committed to bringing a big world closer together and this program is an important contribution to that mission."

The HNA Brightness Action program was first launched in July 2004 and funds eyesight recovery treatments for cataract patients across Africa and Asia, in locations such as Qinghai Banma, Nangqian, Sichuan Litang, Inner Mongolia Xingan Meng, XinJiang Kuerlei City, Hubei Yichang, and Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Mozambique. The program has provided free surgery for more than 6,500 patients, dispatched over 80 medical teams and 500 medical personnel, and reconstructed 10 ophthalmology hospitals.

In the next 5 years, HNA Group plans to scale the program across Africa and expects to deliver 5,000 additional cataract surgeries. As part of the expansion, the program will facilitate the training of local doctors and improve the ophthalmic medical level at local hospitals.

About HNA Group

HNA Group is a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics, and financial services. Since its founding in 1993, HNA Group has evolved from a regional airline based on Hainan Island in southern China into a global company with approximately $145 billion of assets, more than $90 billion in annual revenues, and an international workforce of 410,000 employees, primarily across the Americas, Europe and Asia.HNA's tourism business is a fast-growing, vertically-integrated global player with market-leading positions in aviation, hotels and travel services.HNA operates and invests in nearly 3,200 hotels with over 380,000 rooms across major markets, and has 1,250 aircraft carrying nearly 100 million passengers to 270 cities worldwide. HNA's logistics business is a leader in logistics and supply chain management with capabilities in shipping and equipment manufacturing, maritime transportation, third-party payment platforms and project finance. In financial services, HNA is China's largest non-bank leasing company, and a leading provider of a diverse set of businesses in equipment leasing, insurance, asset management, investment banking and credit services. For more information, visit http://www.hnagroup.com.

