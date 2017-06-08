On request of Essity AB, company registration number 556325-5511, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 15, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Essity AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company's share capital consists of a total of 64,593,939 [1] A-shares and 637,748,550[2] B-shares as per today's date.



Short Name: ESSITY A ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of A-shares to be listed: 64,593,939 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0009922156 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID: 139300 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Average Daily Turnover: 8,000, 000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: Large Cap ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: Equities, SEK Most Liquid, FESE2 / 169 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------------



Short Name: ESSITY B ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of B-shares to be listed: 637,748,550 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0009922164 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID: 139301 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Average Daily Turnover: 80,000,000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: Large Cap ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: Equities, SEK Most Liquid, FESE2 / 169 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 3000 Consumer Goods -------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 3700 Personal & Household Goods --------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



