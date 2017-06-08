While utility-scale and C&I solar performed well, the U.S. residential market contracted 17% due to slowness in California and other key solar markets.

In many ways, the first quarter of 2017 was another win in a row of victories for the U.S. solar market. For the sixth straight quarter, more than 2 GW-DC of solar PV was installed, including more than 1 GW of utility-scale solar, which is roughly online with last year's numbers. Commercial, industrial, non-profit and government installations also grew 29% year over year to 399 MW.

However, the U.S. residential market is in trouble, and this doesn't look likely to change any time soon. While residential installations have typically climbed quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, during the first quarter of 2017 the market declined both over the previous quarter and a year prior.

This fall was largely due to a decline in California's residential market, which has been covered in detail by pv magazine. Analysts, advocates and market participants cite multiple factors in this decline, including torrential rains, increased difficulties in customer acquisition and ...

