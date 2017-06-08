The 40 MW project, which is being developed by Norwegian developer Scatec along with investment fund KLP Norfund Investments, is the country's first large-scale solar facility.

The International Financial Corporation, a member of the World Bank, has agreed to provide financial support of $55 million for a 40 MW PV project in Mozambique.

The company said the loan includes $19 million from IFC's own account, $19 million from Climate Investment Funds, and a syndicated loan ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...