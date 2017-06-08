Under the new rules, which will come into force on July 1, the size limit of 500 kW for power generators installed under the scheme will be removed.

The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has submitted to public consultation the new regulation for net metering that will come into force on July 1, 2017.

The OEB said the new rules are intended to increase consumer interest in net metering, while the consultation is aimed, among other things, at improving the availability of information on net metering, improving process efficiency by 'standardizing' net metering applications and agreements, and enhancing how net metering activity ...

