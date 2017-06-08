Wirecard Turkey Enables Payment for Nationwide E-commerce Platform Startsub

MUNICH and ISTANBUL, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard Turkey now provides secure payments for Aydanaya.com, a subscription based state-of-the-art online shopping platform

Wirecard Turkey, a subsidiary of the German-based Wirecard AG and a leading company for payment and internet technology, is now collaborating with Startsub, the operator of Aydanaya.com and the first company in Turkey to offer subscription-based e-commerce services and goods under a single roof. While making regular purchases that appeal to their taste and needs, users are now able to benefit from streamlined e-payment services through Wirecard Turkey's robust and secure payment infrastructure.

As the only company in Turkey to accept both credit card and direct carrier billing payments, Wirecard allows sellers to collect and manage payments while enabling end-users to safely shop and create subscriptions via credit card. As part of this business model, Wirecard also serves as a hub providing payment infrastructure to all businesses registered under Startsub.

Startsub has accomplished a promising business model with its Aydanaya.com platform in subscription-based online commerce. By offering a variety of authentic products and categories on the same platform, Aydanaya.com makes a difference by securing its payment infrastructure with Wirecard Turkey. Lately, the subscription-based business model has attracted attention in e-commerce, which is becoming more and more popular. Due to its popularity and success around the world, subscription-based e-commerce platforms are also becoming more prominent in Turkey.

"We are delighted to work with Startsub to make their new e-commerce platform Aydanaya.com even more attractive to their users," said Alper Akcan, Managing Director of Wirecard Turkey. "Turkey's B2C e-commerce market is the second largest in Eastern Europe, and is also among the fastest growing. It is known that 90 percent of online payments are made by credit cards, that's why we are looking forward to expand our collaboration with Startsub in the future."

Deniz Kuran, Founder of Startsub, adds, "For our e-commerce platforms it is very important to collaborate with professional payment companies to guarantee a smooth customer journey. Thanks to Wirecard, we have found a reliable partner with whom we want to develop our business models further."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Wirecard Turkey:

Wirecard Turkey was established when the payment leader Wirecard AG acquired Mikro Ödeme/3PAY, the leading mobile payment system and the number one business partner of all GSM operators in Turkey, completely in November 2014. Therefore, the company has become a subsidiary of Wirecard AG, which is among the technology companies publicly traded at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and which offers its customers various end-to-end payment services. Maintaining its leadership in mobile payment market with its global brand power, Wirecard Turkey continues to provide services in many different industries by offering innovative solutions and products related to payments for end-users. Wirecard Turkey entered the credit card technologies market actively and carries out its operations with the vision of touching the customers in all channels where end-users make payment. It is the only company that lets its customers to receive money via credit cards and direct carrier billing. Wirecard Turkey is a business partner of Mastercard and Visa and holds BRSA (Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency) E-money and Payment Licenses.

About Startsub:

Startsub is an initiative that aims to provide a platform where individuals and organizations can start a business rapidly and with minimum investment, and to offer solutions for business owners who experience collections-related issues. Having received its seed capital from NetaÅŸ Wesley Clover Tech Fund, Startsub provides turnkey solutions that encompass all critical features such as website, payment system, and dashboard. Enabling ready-for-sales e-commerce websites in a rapid and affordable manner, Startsub also streamlines collections through its recurring payment platform, and facilitates their management via its dashboard.

