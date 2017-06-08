Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in May

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 36.5 billion in May. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 34.0 billion. The difference is mainly due to higher income. This was partly offset by higher net lending to government agencies.

Tax income was approximately SEK 4 billion higher than calculated, which was mainly due to higher income from VAT. Other central government income was also higher than forecast. Among other things this is explained by the Riksbank's transfer of profits of SEK 2.5 billion being carried out in May. This transfer was in the forecast for April.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies was SEK 5.6 billion lower than calculated. This was largely due to monthly displacements. The yearly payments of the resolution fee was in the forecast for May, but will be paid in June.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.8 billion higher than calculated.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of May 2017, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 47.2 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,307 billion at the end of May.

The outcome for June will be published on 7 July at 9.30 a.m.

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Sweden's central government debt May 2017 (http://hugin.info/133745/R/2111340/802715.pdf)



